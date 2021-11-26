No. 25 Arkansas beats Missouri, caps best season since 2011 ERIC W. BOLIN, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 7:27 p.m.
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) celebrates with teammate Trelon Smith (22) after scoring a touchdown against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a catch in front of Missouri defensive back DJ Jackson (36) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) runs the ball against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) pushes past Missouri defenders DJ Jackson (36) and Chad Bailey (33) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Missouri defense as he runs for a big gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 58 yards to help No. 25 Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17 on Friday.
Jefferson led Arkansas (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) to scores on four straight drives in the third and fourth quarters to turn a four-point halftime lead to 18 with less than 12 minutes left. Treylon Burks was his biggest help, catching seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.