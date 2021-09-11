No. 25 Auburn rolls past FCS foe Alabama State 62-0 JUSTIN FERGUSON, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2021
1 of15 Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) catches a pass against Alabama State during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Auburn running back Sean Jackson (44) caries the ball in for a touchdown as Alabama State lineman Joshua Long (98) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) looks to throw a pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Auburn running back Sean Jackson (44) stretches over the goal line for a touchdown as Alabama State lineman Joshua Long (98) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Auburn wide receiver Demetris Robertson (0) catches a pass for a touchdown as Alabama State Keenan Isaac (10) tries to defend during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A seat to honor POW * MIA soldiers sits in the end zone before the kickoff of an NCAA football game between Auburn and Alabama State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) throws a pass against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Alabama State Jacquez Payton (4) knocks a pass away from Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) comes up short as he stretches for the goal line as Alabama State linebacker Jake Howard (46) tackles him during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Auburn students use body paint to remember 9/11 during the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Demetris Robertson scored three touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 147 yards as No. 25 Auburn raced past FCS program Alabama State 62-0 on Saturday.
After a fast start in Bryan Harsin’s first game as head coach last week, Auburn (2-0) was held to just one offensive touchdown and fewer than 200 yards in the first half. But the Tigers erupted for 35 points in the third quarter to pull away with ease.
Written By
JUSTIN FERGUSON