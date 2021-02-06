No. 25 Drake uses late run to stay unbeaten, beats Valpo Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 5:53 p.m.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — ShanQuan Hemphill knew it was only a matter of time before undefeated Drake went on a run to keep its perfect season alive on Saturday afternoon.
The senior forward, playing less than 20 miles from his hometown of Gary, scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run to lead the No. 25 Bulldogs to an 80-77 win over Valparaiso.