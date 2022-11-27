No. 25 UCF beats rival USF 46-39 to reach AAC title game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alec Holler made a leaping, one-handed catch for a touchdown on a 14-yard pass from Mikey Keene with 20 seconds remaining to lead No. 25 UCF to a 46-39 win over South Florida on Saturday night and earn a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Keene completed a 41-yard pass to Javon Baker for a first down at the South Florida 29. Keene added a 10-yard run on a keeper to get the ball to the Bulls' 15 and set up Holler's leaping, twisting game-winning grab for UCF (9-3, 6-2 AAC).