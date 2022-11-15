No. 25 UConn 84, Buffalo 64

Adams 3-10 0-0 7, Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Foster 3-5 4-6 11, C.Jones 2-6 1-2 6, Powell 1-10 0-0 2, Hardnett 3-5 1-2 8, Blocker 5-7 0-0 11, Jack 4-4 1-1 9, Ceaser 2-6 0-0 4, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 9-13 64.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling