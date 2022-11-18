No. 25 UConn 86, UNC-Wilmington 50

Kelly 1-7 2-2 5, White 1-3 0-0 2, Harden-Hayes 1-3 0-0 2, Newby 2-6 1-1 6, Phillips 5-16 6-9 16, Thomas 6-8 3-4 16, Van Der Heijden 0-3 0-0 0, Harvey 1-5 0-0 2, McGriff 0-0 0-2 0, Ross 0-3 1-2 1, Enoh 0-0 0-0 0, Farrar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 13-20 50.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling