No. 25 UConn cracks Top 25, squeezes past DePaul 60-53 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 8:53 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 18 points and No. 25 UConn beat DePaul 60-53 on Monday night.
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Big East) cracked the Top 25 for the first time since they were ranked 18th in the 2016-17 preseason poll, then got all they could handle from a struggling DePaul squad before pulling out their fourth straight win.
