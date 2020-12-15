No. 3 Buckeyes have something to prove in Big Ten title game MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 15, 2020 Updated: Dec. 15, 2020 4:55 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of university administrators on a Zoom call decided Ohio State would play in the Big Ten championship game. Now the No. 3 Buckeyes are eager to show that not only are they the dominant team in the conference, but they also unequivocally deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff.
They do that by winning big Saturday.