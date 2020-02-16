No. 3 Oregon routs Southern California 93-67

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Erin Boley scored 25 points, Ruthy Hebard added 22 and Satou Sabally had 18 to help No. 3 Oregon rout Southern California 93-67 on Sunday for the Ducks' 12th consecutive victory.

Boley's points and her seven 3-pointers were both season highs. Hebard and Sabally had 10 rebounds each to help the Ducks dominate the boards, 38-23. Sabrina Ionescu had 13 assists to go with 12 points — her fewest points since 10 against UConn earlier this month.

Hebard completed a big weekend in Los Angeles, having notched 30 points and 17 rebounds in an 80-66 win at No. 7 UCLA on Friday.

The Ducks (24-2, 13-1 Pac-12) pulled away to lead by 28 points in the fourth after USC kept it close early in the game.

Endyia Rogers led the Trojans (13-12, 5-9) with 21 points. Kayla Overbeck added 17 points and Alissa Pili had 14 points.

The Ducks extended their lead to 20 points in the third, opening with an 8-0 spurt. USC ran off nine in a row to close within 11 on a 3-pointer by Alyson Miura. But the Ducks got two 3-pointers from Boley and another by Sabally to lead 68-50 going into the fourth.

Southern California forward Alissa Pili, center, shoots as Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, left, and forward Ruthy Hebard defend during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. less Southern California forward Alissa Pili, center, shoots as Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, left, and forward Ruthy Hebard defend during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close No. 3 Oregon routs Southern California 93-67 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

USC cut its deficit to three points early in the second on a basket by Overbeck. The Ducks answered with an 18-5 run, including eight points by Hebard who dominated inside and consecutive 3-pointers by Boley, to go up 38-24 — the Ducks' first double-digit lead of the game.

USC outscored Oregon 8-5 to go into halftime trailing 43-32. Both teams' shot-making improved significantly in the second, with each hitting at least 60% from the floor.

The Ducks missed their first five shots of the game while USC raced out to a seven-point lead. Ionescu scored back-to-back baskets in the first quarter for her only points of the first half when she had eight assists.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks' winning streak is their longest of the season. Their last loss was at Arizona State on Jan. 10. They have four regular-season games remaining.

USC: The Trojans couldn't maintain their momentum generated from a six-point upset of No. 11 Oregon State two days earlier. They concluded a stretch of playing five ranked opponents in six games, beating only the ranked Beavers and unranked California.

HOMECOMING

It was a homecoming for Oregon senior Minyon Moore, who played three seasons at USC before transferring. She scored 1,173 points and had 450 assists and 221 steals in 89 games for the Trojans. But the USC band chanted “traitor, traitor” when Moore went to the free throw line for the first time. Moore finished with 11 assists.

UP NEXT

Oregon: At California on Friday in the third of a four-game trip.

USC: At Washington on Friday in the Trojans' final road trip of the regular season.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25