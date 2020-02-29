No. 3 Oregon women rout Washington State 88-57

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon celebrated its latest Pac-12 title with an 88-57 rout of Washington State on Friday night as Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally dominated inside and Sabrina Ionescu dished out 12 assists.

Hebard had 28 points and 14 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season, while Sabally finished with 22 points and seven rebounds without playing in the fourth quarter as No. 3 Oregon (27-2, 16-1 Pac-12) eliminated any doubt early against the Cougars (11-18, 4-13).

Ionescu added 12 points for Oregon. Jovana Subasic led WSU with 17 points and Borislava Hristova had 14 in the sixth consecutive loss for the Cougars.

The Ducks clinched their third consecutive outright Pac-12 regular-season crown before the game when Arizona defeated Stanford 73-72 in overtime to drop the Cardinal to 13-4 in the conference with one game left.

The only scare for Oregon came when Hebard and Sabally, fighting for an offensive rebound, went down in a tangle of legs late in the third quarter, hushing the crowd. Sabally walked off the court gingerly and didn’t return.

Oregon scored the first 13 points, and WSU called a timeout barely three minutes into the first quarter. It did little good.

Oregon's Ruthy Hebard, left, moves around Washington State's Emma Nankervis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

The Ducks were up 30-11 after one quarter, shooting 77% (13 of 17) from the field. Ionescu had an assist on Oregon’s first five field goals and eight in the quarter.

By halftime, Oregon’s lead was 53-26 as the Ducks shot 71% for the half, with 16 assists on their 22 field goals. Ionescu had 10 of those assists while Hebard had 20 points and Sabally scored 12.

Oregon led 77-42 after three quarters before the Cougars battled Oregon reserves evenly in the final quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars have played 13 ranked teams this season, the most in school history, and have yet to beat a Top 25 opponent. They will play another one in 17th-ranked Oregon State on Sunday, and possibly more in the conference tournament with six Pac-12 teams currently ranked.

Oregon: In winning 15 consecutive games, the Ducks have outscored teams by an average of 25.2 points.

TOP SCORERS

Hebard moved up to ninth on the conference scoring list with 2,298 points and to fifth on the career rebounds list with 1,265. Hristova moved up to 12th on the Pac-12 scoring list with 2,238 points.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Plays at Oregon State on Sunday to conclude its regular season.

Oregon: Hosts Washington on Sunday in the final regular-season game.