No. 3 UConn 68, Butler 46

Karaban 2-10 0-0 5, Sanogo 13-21 0-1 27, Hawkins 5-13 0-1 12, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Newton 1-7 2-2 5, Alleyne 3-8 0-0 9, Calcaterra 1-5 0-0 3, Clingan 2-2 0-0 4, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 2-4 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling