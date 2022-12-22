No. 4 Kansas 68, Harvard 54

Ajogbor 4-8 0-5 8, Ledlum 6-18 3-4 17, Nelson 4-7 0-0 10, Sakota 1-4 2-3 5, Silverstein 3-4 0-0 7, Okpara 2-5 0-2 4, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0, Simon 1-4 0-0 3, Tretout 0-3 0-0 0, Hemmings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 5-14 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling