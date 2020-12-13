No. 4 NC State women rally from 16 points down, beat BC JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 4:40 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 25 points and Elissa Cunane had 23 points with 15 rebounds on Sunday as No. 4 North Carolina State rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Boston College 75-69.
The Wolfpack (6-0, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 65-49 with just over six minutes left before scoring 25 of the game's last 29 points. Jones had 11 points, shooting 5 for 5 from the field, and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.