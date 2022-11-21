No. 4 Texas 73, N. Arizona 48

Mains 1-5 0-0 3, Towt 1-4 1-5 3, Cone 1-8 4-4 6, Fuller 6-10 2-2 15, Lloyd 0-5 0-0 0, Fort 1-6 0-0 2, Haymon 2-7 0-0 5, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Wistrcill 1-3 2-2 4, McLaughlin 0-1 2-2 2, Campisano 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 17-54 11-15 48.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling