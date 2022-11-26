No. 4 Texas 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

Freeman 1-4 1-2 3, Zdor 3-7 1-3 7, Brashear 1-7 0-0 2, Johnston 4-10 1-2 10, Johnson 6-14 6-10 18, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Holiman 0-4 3-6 3, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 1-2 0-0 2, Horiuk 2-2 0-0 4, Barganier 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-54 15-27 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling