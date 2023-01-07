No. 4 UConn 69, Creighton 60

Kaluma 5-16 4-7 14, Kalkbrenner 3-6 3-3 9, Alexander 3-14 5-6 11, Nembhard 4-12 4-5 12, Scheierman 4-10 2-2 11, Farabello 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 18-23 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling