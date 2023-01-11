No. 4 UConn 82, St. John's 52

Edwards 5-8 5-6 15, Juhasz 8-14 2-5 18, Griffin 2-4 2-2 6, Lopez-Senechal 8-9 0-0 20, Muhl 4-6 1-3 9, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, Fudd 6-11 0-0 14, DeBerry 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 33-53 10-16 82
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling