No. 5 Houston 74, NC A&T 46

Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, D.Powell 0-3 1-2 1, Watson 1-7 0-0 3, Horton 4-12 1-1 11, Woods 10-18 3-6 26, Filmore 0-2 0-0 0, Elliott 0-5 5-6 5, Bettis 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Duke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 10-15 46.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling