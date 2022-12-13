No. 5 Houston 74, NC A&T 46

Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, D.Powell 0-3 1-2 1, Watson 1-7 0-0 3, Horton 4-12 1-1 11, Woods 10-18 3-6 26, Filmore 0-2 0-0 0, Elliott 0-5 5-6 5, Bettis 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Duke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-52 10-15 46.

Roberts 2-3 0-0 4, J.Walker 4-7 1-3 9, Mark 0-5 1-3 1, Sasser 6-10 3-4 17, Shead 1-3 0-0 3, Francis 7-10 3-4 17, Sharp 3-5 3-3 10, Arceneaux 1-6 0-0 3, R.Walker 3-5 0-0 6, Chaney 1-1 2-2 4, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 13-19 74.

Halftime_Houston 36-21. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 6-25 (Woods 3-8, Horton 2-6, Watson 1-3, Bettis 0-1, Johnson 0-2, D.Powell 0-2, Elliott 0-3), Houston 5-18 (Sasser 2-5, Shead 1-2, Sharp 1-3, Arceneaux 1-6, Mark 0-2). Fouled Out_Watson. Rebounds_NC A&T 22 (Woods 6), Houston 43 (Francis 15). Assists_NC A&T 6 (Watson, Woods 2), Houston 14 (Shead 4). Total Fouls_NC A&T 17, Houston 16.