No. 5 Ohio St extends streak with 54-7 blowout at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times Saturday night, leading No. 5 Ohio State to a 54-7 rout at Indiana.
The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have won five straight overall, 25 in a row against conference foes including championship games and 27 straight against the Hoosiers — the longest active streak against a single opponent in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Ohio State also has won an FBS-leading 12 consecutive true road games and extended its conference record with a 15th straight double-digit road win against a league foe.