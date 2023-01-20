No. 5 UCLA 74, Arizona St. 62

Bona 2-4 1-2 5, Campbell 7-11 8-9 22, Clark 3-9 4-5 10, Singleton 7-10 3-3 21, Jaquez 4-12 0-2 9, Nwuba 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 3-4 0-0 7, McClendon 0-1 0-0 0, Canka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 16-21 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling