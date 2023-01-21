No. 5 UConn 79, Butler 39

Jaynes 3-4 0-0 7, Mortag 2-8 0-0 6, Carrothers 2-9 2-2 7, McLimore 1-7 2-4 4, Strande 1-6 0-0 3, Dumont 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Dowell 2-5 0-0 4, Frederick 1-3 0-0 3, Meulemans 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-2 0-0 3, Wingler 0-5 0-0 0, Royal-Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-54 4-6 39
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling