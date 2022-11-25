No. 6 Gonzaga 102, Portland St. 78

Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 3-9 0-0 9, Parker 6-9 4-5 16, Starks 2-7 7-8 11, Saterfield 7-15 2-2 21, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Saunders 1-4 0-0 2, Kirby 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 2-2 0-0 4, Wood 0-1 2-2 2, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 15-17 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling