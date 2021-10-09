No. 6 Oklahoma 55, No. 21 Texas 48

Oklahoma 7 13 10 25 - 55 Texas 28 10 3 7 - 48 First Quarter TEX_Worthy 75 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 14:46. TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Dicker kick), 13:07. OKLA_Rattler 2 run (Brkic kick), 9:14. TEX_Moore 10 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 4:39. TEX_Moore 48 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 1:02. Second Quarter OKLA_C.Williams 66 run (Brkic kick), 14:45. OKLA_FG Brkic 40, 12:00. TEX_Wiley 2 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 6:41. OKLA_FG Brkic 35, 3:02. TEX_FG Dicker 38, :00. Third Quarter OKLA_FG Brkic 29, 6:22. TEX_FG Dicker 41, 2:45. OKLA_Mims 14 pass from C.Williams (Brkic kick), 1:02. Fourth Quarter OKLA_FG Brkic 26, 11:44. OKLA_Mims 52 pass from C.Williams (Stoops pass from Rattler), 7:25. OKLA_K.Brooks 18 run (Brkic kick), 7:10. TEX_Worthy 31 pass from C.Thompson (Dicker kick), 1:23. OKLA_K.Brooks 33 run (Brkic kick), :03. ___ OKLA TEX First downs 26 18 Total Net Yards 662 516 Rushes-yards 41-339 27-128 Passing 323 388 Punt Returns 0-0 2-26 Kickoff Returns 1-19 4-73 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 24-40-1 20-34-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-16 3-23 Punts 4-43.5 6-49.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 2-15 6-28 Time of Possession 35:24 24:36 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Oklahoma, Brooks 25-217, C.Williams 4-88, Gray 6-37, Hall 1-6, Rattler 5-(minus 9). Texas, B.Robinson 20-137, Whittington 1-8, Worthy 1-7, C.Thompson 5-(minus 24). PASSING_Oklahoma, C.Williams 16-25-0-212, Rattler 8-15-1-111. Texas, C.Thompson 20-34-0-388. RECEIVING_Oklahoma, Mims 5-136, Hall 3-69, M.Williams 3-30, Haselwood 3-16, Woods 2-32, Gray 2-19, West 2-13, Stogner 2-12, Brooks 2-(minus 4). Texas, Worthy 9-261, Moore 4-70, Whittington 3-35, Brewer 2-18, B.Robinson 1-2, Wiley 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.