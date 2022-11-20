No. 7 Iowa St. 99, Columbia 76

Davis 3-7 0-0 8, Pratt 2-6 0-0 6, Henderson 4-11 1-2 12, Hsu 9-17 2-3 24, Patrick 1-9 3-6 6, Rafiu 0-2 0-0 0, Durr 1-3 0-0 3, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Page 0-3 0-0 0, Rivera 0-0 0-0 0, Lauder 3-5 1-2 10, Lobon 0-0 0-0 0, Stephens 2-5 1-2 7, Totals 25-68 8-15 76
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling