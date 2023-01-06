No. 7 LSU 74, Texas A&M 34

Malone 1-5 0-1 2, Patty 3-10 0-0 7, Bowles 5-18 0-0 11, Kay Kay Green 2-10 1-2 5, Kindred 3-14 1-2 7, McKinzie Green 0-1 0-2 0, Petticord 0-8 2-2 2, Totals 14-66 4-9 34
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling