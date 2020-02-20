No. 7 Maryland overpowers Wisconsin for 85-56 win

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored 16 points while Shakira Austin and Diamond Miller each added 12 to help No. 7 Maryland rout Wisconsin 85-56 on Wednesday night.

Maryland (22-5, 14-2 Big Ten) holds a half-game lead in the conference standings ahead of Northwestern with two games to go in the regular season.

Junior Niya Beverly and freshman reserve Julie Pospisilova scored 10 points apiece for the Badgers (11-16, 3-13).

The Terps have strung together 12 consecutive wins and haven’t lost since a 66-61 setback at Iowa on Jan. 9. They won the two-game regular-season series over Wisconsin, and hold an 8-0 series record.

Stephanie Jones added 11 points and nine rebounds for Maryland.

Maryland scored 33 points off Wisconsin turnovers. The Badgers had 23 of their 25 turnovers in the first half.

The Terrapins held the Badgers to 17 first-half points, which was Wisconsin’s lowest total in a half this season. Wisconsin has lost six straight games.

Taylor Mikesell delivered 12 points to round out double-digit scorers for the Terps.

Maryland entered the game with a 12.6 steals-per-game average, which was ranked ninth-best in the nation. The Terps had 14 steals on Wednesday.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins can score inside and out, with easy layups from Charles, the Big Ten Conference’s preseason player of the year, and 3-point baskets from sophomore standout Taylor Mikesell.

Wisconsin: The Badgers get energy boosts from freshman Sydney Hilliard and sophomore Imani Lewis, but their inability to come up with offensive rebounds and second-chance points has kept them near the Big Ten cellar this season.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts Purdue on Feb. 25 and plays at Minnesota on March 1 to wrap up the Big Ten Conference regular-season schedule.

Wisconsin hosts Northwestern on Saturday, and plays its final home game of the season at Rutgers on Feb. 27.

