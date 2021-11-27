No. 7 Stanford women run past second-ranked Maryland 86-67

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Haley Jones added 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 7 Stanford to an 86-67 win over No. 2 Maryland on Saturday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.
Stanford (5-2) took command with a 12-2 run late in the first quarter, capped by Jump's third 3 of the period. The Cardinal kept the run going in the second. After Chloe Bibby hit a jumper to make it a five-point game, Stanford outscored the Terrapins 24-7 the rest of the quarter to go up 46-24 at the half.