No. 7 UCLA 68, Colorado 54

da Silva 2-6 4-4 10, Lovering 1-1 1-1 3, Clifford 2-5 1-2 5, Hadley 1-8 1-2 3, Simpson 5-15 6-7 17, O'Brien 2-4 0-0 5, Ruffin 2-7 7-7 11, Hammond 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 20-23 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling