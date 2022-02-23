No. 7 UConn routs Marquette to win Big East regular season PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 10:35 p.m.
1 of24 Marquette's Liza Karlen, center, and Connecticut's Nika Mühl, left, and Azzi Fudd, right, chase the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Connecticut's Caroline Ducharme (33) shoots over Marquette's Liza Karlen (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 Connecticut's Christyn Williams, top pressures Marquette's Antwainette Walker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Connecticut's Azzi Fudd (35) shoots over Marquette's Chloe Marotta (52) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa shoots as Marquette's Lauren Van Kleunen (42) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma and player Paige Bueckers watch during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 Marquette's Lauren Van Kleunen, left, and Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Connecticut's Paige Bueckers warms up with the team before an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Marquette's Chloe Marotta (52) passes under pressure from Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, left, and Aaliyah Edwards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 Marquette coach Megan Duffy shouts to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 Marquette's Antwainette Walker, left, fouls Connecticut's Evina Westbrook as Westbrook shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Connecticut's Nika Mühl and Marquette's Liza Karlen (32) dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 Connecticut's Dorka Juhasz leaves the court assisted by teammate Amari DeBerry, left, during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Connecticut players pose with the Big East regular-season trophy after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 Connecticut's Evina Westbrook drives to the basket as Marquette's Danyel Middleton (25) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa, right, looks to shoot as Marquette's Lauren Van Kleunen defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn celebrated it's ninth straight regular-season conference title on Wednesday, a championship the players said they appreciate a bit more than they may have in years past.
The Huskies, who clinched the top seed in the Big East Tournament with a 69-38 win over Marquette, had to do it with star Paige Bueckers on the bench injured for much of the season and another seven players missing at least two games with injury or illness.
Written By
PAT EATON-ROBB