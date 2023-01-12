No. 8 Gonzaga 75, BYU 74

Timme 10-19 1-3 21, Watson 7-10 1-4 16, Bolton 0-7 2-2 2, Hickman 1-5 0-0 3, Strawther 4-12 1-2 11, Sallis 2-3 0-0 5, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Gregg 4-5 2-2 10, Reid 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-68 7-13 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling