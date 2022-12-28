No. 8 UConn 72, No. 21 Creighton 47

Edwards 8-12 7-9 23, Juhasz 9-15 4-6 22, Ducharme 5-14 0-0 11, Lopez-Senechal 4-12 2-2 10, Muhl 2-6 1-2 6, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 14-19 72
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling