No. 9 Gonzaga 77, San Francisco 75

Timme 3-16 5-6 11, Watson 6-9 0-1 14, Bolton 8-12 0-1 21, Hickman 4-7 0-0 8, Strawther 7-14 0-0 16, Smith 0-2 2-2 2, Sallis 1-2 0-0 2, Gregg 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 7-10 77.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling