No. 9 Michigan tops Indiana 29-7, bounces back from 1st loss LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Nov. 7, 2021 Updated: Nov. 7, 2021 2:32 a.m.
1 of17 Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) breaks up field for a 62-yard rush during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) is pushed out of bounds by Indiana defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball (9) after a 62-yard rush during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks a the scoreboard during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Tony Ding/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Indiana coach Tom Allen cheers on the offense after a touchdown in the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Tony Ding/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker scores a touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Tony Ding/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley (0) throws a pass during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Tony Ding/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Indiana running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter (22) runs from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Indiana head coach Tom Allen stands next to his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hands off to running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Indiana quarterback Donaven McCulley (0) scrambles during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 9 Michigan bounce back from its first defeat with a 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night.
The Wolverines (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) were coming off a deflating defeat, blowing a 16-point, third-quarter lead in a 37-33 loss to rival Michigan State last week. The fifth-ranked Spartans lost for the first time this season earlier in the day, 40-29 to Purdue.