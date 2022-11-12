No. 9 Notre Dame 90, California 79

Lutje Schipholt 1-4 4-6 6, Tuitele 3-6 0-0 6, Curry 8-23 4-7 24, Martin 3-6 1-2 9, McIntosh 2-9 2-4 6, Bush 2-3 1-1 5, Langarita 2-3 0-0 4, Onyiah 2-4 0-0 4, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 2-4 4-4 10, Muca 1-1 0-0 3, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 16-24 79
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling