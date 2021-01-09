No. 9 Tennessee tops Texas A&M 68-54 behind Santiago Vescov

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sophomore guard Santiago Vescov scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 9 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 68-54 on Saturday.

Vescovi’s hot hand began early for the Vols (9-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) as he hit his first four shots from behind the arc. His barrage was a part of a 17-4 Tennessee run that pushed the Volunteers' lead to 14 midway through the opening half.

Senior Savion Flagg was the Aggies’ saving grace at the end of the first, connecting on three consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Aggies (6-4, 1-3) within six. Flagg entered Saturday’s contests on a 3-for-21 clip from the field over the previous three games.

Texas A&M closed out the first half hitting five of its final six from 3-point range, including makes by Quenton Jackson and Andre Gordon, and trailed 37-30 at halftime.

Tennessee’s ball movement continued to open gaps in the Aggies defense to start the second half, leading to a 9-4 run, including two layups and a dunk by Yves Pons.

Tennessee was unable to widen its margin to more than 14 through most of the second half, and the Aggies only managed to pull under 10 once.

A 9-2 run at the end of the game, including five points by Vescovi, secured the victory.

John Fulkerson had 11 points and five rebounds for the Vols and Springer rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

Flagg led the Aggies in scoring with 12, followed by Jackson with 11.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols continue on their winning ways as the top-ranked team in the SEC, two games removed from taking their only loss of the season against Alabama.

Texas A&M: The Aggies have lost three conference games by a combined 61 points.

UP NEXT

Tennessee travels to South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M will face Mississippi State in Starkville on Wednesday night.

