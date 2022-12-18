No. 9 UConn 85, Florida St. 77

Howard 6-14 2-3 18, Timpson 5-6 1-3 11, Bejedi 2-12 2-2 7, Latson 7-19 9-10 24, Massengill 0-3 0-0 0, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 2-6 2-2 6, Turnage 0-0 0-0 0, Valenzuela 4-7 1-1 11, Totals 26-67 17-21 77
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling