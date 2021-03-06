Noel Acciari gets hat trick as Panthers beat Predators 6-2 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 4:55 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Noel Acciari scored three goals for his third career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday for their second straight victory.
Acciari, who began the day with no points in 14 games this season, scored twice in a three-goal second period as the Panthers took the lead for good. He finished off the hat trick with an unassisted goal with 3:02 left.
TERESA M. WALKER