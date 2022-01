JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan buried a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining in the game on his way to 25 points and Jacksonville slipped past Florida Gulf Coast 69-66 in the Dolphins' Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Saturday night.

Mike Marsh had a double-double for the Dolphins (9-4) with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Davis added 10 points and Osayi Osifo grabbed nine rebounds.