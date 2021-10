NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Juwan Carter passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to lead Norfolk State's 42-14 victory over NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

The Spartans (4-2) struck quickly, scoring 28 points in the first quarter on drives of 1, 3, 2, and 3 plays. Carter threw 42 yards to J. Smith for the first touchdown then ran 26 yards for the next. Kevin Johnson and Cameryn Brunt added short touchdown runs.