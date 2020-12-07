https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/North-Carolina-81-Charlotte-75-15780470.php
North Carolina 81, Charlotte 75
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA (5-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Poole
|22
|2-4
|1-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|5
|Bailey
|23
|3-7
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|4
|9
|Holesinska
|33
|2-5
|7-10
|1-1
|5
|1
|13
|Kelly
|27
|3-11
|4-5
|0-2
|2
|2
|11
|Watts
|34
|4-8
|7-8
|0-6
|4
|3
|17
|Tshitenge
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Todd-Williams
|22
|2-3
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|7
|Young
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Ustby
|22
|5-9
|2-6
|1-6
|0
|1
|13
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|25-37
|8-36
|15
|14
|81
Percentages: FG 45.098, FT .676.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Holesinska 2-4, Watts 2-6, Todd-Williams 2-3, Young 2-3, Kelly 1-4, Ustby 1-2, Bailey 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Poole 1, Bailey 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Kelly 8, Poole 3, Todd-Williams 2, Ustby 2, Watts 1)
Steals: 3 (Kelly 1, Watts 1, Ustby 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE (0-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McCullough
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|2
|Harris
|26
|3-7
|1-2
|1-7
|0
|4
|7
|Busick
|31
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|5
|7
|Jett-Wilson
|34
|8-15
|3-4
|0-3
|4
|1
|22
|McMillian
|33
|6-15
|2-2
|1-4
|6
|4
|15
|Pearson
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|2
|Williams
|8
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|1
|Konek
|4
|2-2
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|8
|Lawrence
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Linney
|24
|4-15
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|11
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-64
|9-13
|8-31
|13
|27
|75
Percentages: FG 43.750, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Jett-Wilson 3-4, Linney 3-12, Konek 2-2, Busick 1-2, McMillian 1-3, Lawrence 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris 1, Linney 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Harris 3, Jett-Wilson 3, McCullough 2, Busick 2, McMillian 2, Lawrence 1, Linney 1)
Steals: 6 (Jett-Wilson 2, McMillian 2, Lawrence 1, Linney 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Charlotte
|15
|25
|17
|18
|—
|75
|North Carolina
|21
|20
|22
|18
|—
|81
A_0
Officials_Timothy Bryant, Natasha Camy, Ed Sidlasky
