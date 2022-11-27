Skip to main content
North Dakota 73, Cal St.-Fullerton 57

Lee 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 7-16 0-2 15, Jones 3-4 2-4 9, San Antonio 2-4 2-3 7, Wrightsell 4-12 0-0 9, Wade 2-6 2-2 7, Bastian 0-0 1-2 1, Carper 1-1 0-0 3, Eaton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-48 7-13 57.

NORTH DAKOTA (5-3)

Levias 2-3 2-4 7, Omot 3-6 4-6 11, Tsartsidze 7-13 2-2 18, Norman 4-6 3-3 14, Trent 3-5 0-0 6, Danielson 1-6 2-2 5, Nero 4-6 2-4 12, Eaglestaff 0-2 0-0 0, Mathews 0-1 0-0 0, Sueker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 15-21 73.

Halftime_Cal St.-Fullerton 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 6-12 (Carper 1-1, Jones 1-1, Harris 1-2, Wade 1-2, San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-3), North Dakota 10-24 (Norman 3-5, Nero 2-4, Tsartsidze 2-5, Levias 1-1, Omot 1-2, Danielson 1-4, Trent 0-1, Eaglestaff 0-2). Fouled Out_San Antonio. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 22 (Lee, Jones 4), North Dakota 28 (Tsartsidze 8). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 5 (Wrightsell 2), North Dakota 12 (Trent 6). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 22, North Dakota 14. A_1,199 (3,300).

