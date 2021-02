GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Otis Weah had a 40-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and North Dakota rallied for a 28-17 upset over South Dakota State 28-17 on Saturday.

Weah broke a couple of tackles in the backfield and cut to an open lane up the right sideline. South Dakota State’s Isaiah Stalbird punched the ball out at the 7, but it bounced back up into Weah’s path and he recovered it just before he plunged into the end zone to cap the scoring with 6:53 left in the game.