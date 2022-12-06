North Texas 60, Texas-Arlington 57

Ousmane 4-6 1-2 9, Eady 2-7 0-0 5, Huntsberry 5-15 1-2 11, Perry 4-14 10-10 22, Scott 3-5 0-1 6, Martinez 2-7 0-3 4, Stone 1-2 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-18 60.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling