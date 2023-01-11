North Texas 67, Louisiana Tech 65

Allen 1-1 0-0 2, I.Crawford 6-13 13-15 25, J.Crawford 0-1 0-0 0, C.Williams 4-14 8-9 17, Willis 5-6 0-0 13, Hunter 2-5 0-0 4, Mangum 0-1 0-0 0, Bullock 0-0 1-2 1, T.Williams 0-1 3-3 3. Totals 18-42 25-29 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling