North Texas 78, UTSA 54

Ousmane 15-19 7-9 37, Eady 2-4 0-0 4, Huntsberry 1-5 0-1 2, Perry 4-10 2-2 13, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Martinez 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Stone 3-5 0-0 7, Moore 1-1 2-2 5, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 11-14 78.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling