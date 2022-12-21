Northeastern 73, Davidson 70

Doherty 5-10 3-4 13, King 2-7 0-0 5, Telfort 8-13 2-3 20, Troutman 1-8 2-2 4, Turner 4-5 1-2 12, McClintock 4-4 0-0 10, Nwagha 2-3 0-0 4, Stucke 1-4 0-0 3, Pridgen 0-4 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Cormier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 8-11 73.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling