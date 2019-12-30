Northwestern State romps past Champion Christian 101-61

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Nikos Chougkaz scored 15 points with nine rebounds as Northwestern State rolled past Champion Christian College 101-61 on Sunday.

Chudier Bile also scored 15 points for Northwestern State on 7-for-8 shooting. Jairus Roberson added 12 points, Robert Chougkaz 10 points for the Demons (4-7).

It was the first time this season Northwestern State scored at least 100 points.

Northwestern State posted a season-high 22 assists on 38 baskets. Meanwhile, the NCCAA Tigers' 25% shooting was the worst by a Northwestern State opponent this season.

D'Andre Butler had 18 points, making 11 of 13 free throws, for Champion Christian. Cameron Dismuke and Derrick Guinn added 10 points each.

Northwestern State opens Southland Conference play at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday.

