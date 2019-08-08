Not Today out hits Czecho Club to take first

Not Today's Tori Kellogg gets around Czecho Club's catcher Nora Anderson to score a run on Ellen Giannettino's single during a three-run rally.

Not Today, after its 7-3 victory over Czecho Club at Shelton High’s varsity field on Monday, stands alone atop the Shelton Women’s Adult Softball League standings

Not Today is 8-1 with three games remaining in the regular season, including a makeup contest with Czecho Club now 7-2.

“They were in first, and I thought we played well,” said Not Today’s Trish Bogen. “We combined our spring team with players from our fall league and that has really worked for us (four players on the roster played for Bogen in middle school, where she is a teacher).”

Ellen Giannettino, Jeanette Veltri and Bogen are the longest tenured players. “This is the second year together for most of us,” said Ellen Giannettino. “We still like to compete.”

Bogen doubled home Rachel Giannettino and Ashley Bowns for a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Shannon O’Brien led off the Not Today second with a base hit. Ellen Giannettino walked and Gianna Carloni’s single plated a run. Czecho Club shortstop Alexa Mastrony cut down a run at the plate, but Ashley Bowns’ sacrifice fly took the score to 4-0.

Czecho Club’s Mastrony and Steph Ferreira singled in the first only to be left stranded. In the top of the third, Alicia Fernandez reached and scored on Lindsay Koreiwa’s RBI single. Ferreira looked to deliver another tally, but she was robbed of extra bases on Ashley Bowns’ running catch at the fence.

“We didn’t hit today,” Czecho Club’s Dana Williams said. “We’ve been together I’d say for 10 years. When we started, we were all over the place (record wise), but the last six season’s we’ve been very competitive and have won (the title) a couple times. I think the top four teams make it, so we’ll probably play them again in the playoffs.”

Bogen opened the home third with a single, before Fernandes made a stellar play in the left-center field gap to take a hit away from Brooke Bowns. Jenn Moffat then showed off her fielding skills from the circle to get a force out before Mastrony put the third out in the book.

Czecho Club had an opportunity to get close in the fourth with singles from Courtney Hill, Meg Teta and Mary Piccirillo. Kaley Kempf at shortstop started a 6-4-3 double play turned by Tori Kellogg to Bogen at first to keep the score at 4-1.

Not Today put together a three-run rally in the fifth.

Ashley Bowns singled, but had to retreat to first when Teta made a running catch to deny Mastrony a base hit to right field. Ferreira walked and Hill, Williams, and Piccirillo had RBI singles, before Rachel Giannettino ended the inning with a catch in left field.

Down 7-1, Czecho Club went down in order in the sixth and then looked to come back in the seventh.

Hill singled and Williams drew a walk. Teta plated a run with a fielder’s choice grounder. Piccirillo singled and Moffat’s base hit took the score to 7-3. But, Kempf started a 6-4-3 double play to end things.

SOFTBALL NOTES

Czecho Club shortstop Kaley Kempf made an outstanding play on Piccirillo’s foul ball down the left field line in the second. Not Today pitcher Ellen Giannettino had a pair of assists from the pitching circle.

Not Today team members are Trish Bogen, Tori Bogen, Erin Borsevich, Shannon Borsevich, Ashley Bowns, Brooke Bowns, Gianna Carloni, Carla Deeb, Marisa Downs, Karleen Galuzzy, Ellen Giannettino, Rachel Giannettino, Tori Kellogg, Kaley Kempf, Kym Lee, Shannon O’Brien, Kelly Scheurich, Amy Swanson, Cassie Veltri and Jenette Veltri.

Teaming up for Czecho Club are Nora Anderson, Jackie Brink, Cristina Carloni, Alicia Fernandez, Steph Ferreira, Courtney Hill, Kate Hoffman, Lindsay Koreiwo, Lynette Martinez, Alexa Mastrony, Jessica Minotti, Jenn Moffat, Kelly Orazietti, Mary Piccirillo, Cassandra Proietti, Alexandra Queen, Meg Teta, Bonnie Videira Dicocco and Dana Williams,