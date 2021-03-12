Notae helps No. 8 Arkansas beat Missouri 70-64 in SEC TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 9:34 p.m.
1 of11 Arkansas' JD Notae (1) drives against Missouri's Kobe Brown (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Arkansas' Justin Smith (0) drives against Missouri's Mitchell Smith, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Missouri's Mark Smith (13) drives to the basket against Arkansas' Moses Moody (5) and Ethan Henderson (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Arkansas' JD Notae shoots against Missouri's Javon Pickett (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Missouri's Dru Smith, top, defends against Arkansas' JD Notae (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a call in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) walks back to the bench with head coach Cuonzo Martin, right, after Pinson took a spill in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve JD Notae scored a season-high 27 points and No. 8 Arkansas overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Missouri 70-64 on Friday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Razorbacks (22-5) won their 12th straight SEC game. The second-seeded Razorbacks will play either LSU or Ole Miss in the semifinals Saturday, their fourth such berth since 2015.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER