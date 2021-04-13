Notre Dame tops Shelton boys tennis

Notre Dame-West Haven defeated Shelton 6-1 in boys’ tennis on Tuesday. Notre Dame - West Haven 6, Shelton 1 (At Notre Dame - West Haven) Singles: 1. James Lorenzetti (ND) def. Suhaas Nadella, (6-0) (6-0) 2. Tommy Fawcett (ND) def. Archit Bhargava, (6-1) (6-0) 3. Desmond Shannon (ND) def. Carson Rhodes, (6-0) (6-1) 4. Wally Ninonuevo (ND) def. Edward Granados, (6-4) (6-0) Doubles: 1. Jack Jonnitto & Justin Pollio (ND) def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak, (6-4) (6-1) 2. Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein (S) def. Miles Ligon & Roger Coleman, (4-6) (6-3) (12-10) 3. Colin Lamboley & Graham Lamboley (ND) def. Ryan Ouloul & Jasper Southam, (6-0) (6-0) Records: Shelton 0-2; Notre Dame-West Haven 2-0 More for youSportsWNBA, Connecticut Sun release 2021 regular-season scheduleBy Maggie VanoniSportsSupport and well-wishes flood social media after UConn's...By Maggie Vanoni