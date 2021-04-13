Skip to main content
Sports

Notre Dame tops Shelton boys tennis

Notre Dame-West Haven defeated Shelton 6-1 in boys’ tennis on Tuesday.

Notre Dame - West Haven 6, Shelton 1

(At Notre Dame - West Haven)

Singles:

1. James Lorenzetti (ND) def. Suhaas Nadella, (6-0) (6-0)

2. Tommy Fawcett (ND) def. Archit Bhargava, (6-1) (6-0)

3. Desmond Shannon (ND) def. Carson Rhodes, (6-0) (6-1)

4. Wally Ninonuevo (ND) def. Edward Granados, (6-4) (6-0)

Doubles:

1. Jack Jonnitto & Justin Pollio (ND) def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak, (6-4) (6-1)

2. Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein (S) def. Miles Ligon & Roger Coleman, (4-6) (6-3) (12-10)

3. Colin Lamboley & Graham Lamboley (ND) def. Ryan Ouloul & Jasper Southam, (6-0) (6-0)

Records: Shelton 0-2; Notre Dame-West Haven 2-0

More for you